All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 300 W Meadow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
300 W Meadow St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

300 W Meadow St

300 West Meadow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

300 West Meadow Street, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint, family friendly home in downtown Smithville. Within walking distance for shopping, eating, and school. Easy access to major highways near KCMO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W Meadow St have any available units?
300 W Meadow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
What amenities does 300 W Meadow St have?
Some of 300 W Meadow St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W Meadow St currently offering any rent specials?
300 W Meadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W Meadow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St is pet friendly.
Does 300 W Meadow St offer parking?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St offers parking.
Does 300 W Meadow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W Meadow St have a pool?
No, 300 W Meadow St does not have a pool.
Does 300 W Meadow St have accessible units?
No, 300 W Meadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W Meadow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 W Meadow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO
North Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City