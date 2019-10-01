Rent Calculator
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 W Meadow St
300 West Meadow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
300 West Meadow Street, Smithville, MO 64089
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint, family friendly home in downtown Smithville. Within walking distance for shopping, eating, and school. Easy access to major highways near KCMO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 W Meadow St have any available units?
300 W Meadow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smithville, MO
.
What amenities does 300 W Meadow St have?
Some of 300 W Meadow St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 W Meadow St currently offering any rent specials?
300 W Meadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W Meadow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St is pet friendly.
Does 300 W Meadow St offer parking?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St offers parking.
Does 300 W Meadow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W Meadow St have a pool?
No, 300 W Meadow St does not have a pool.
Does 300 W Meadow St have accessible units?
No, 300 W Meadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W Meadow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 W Meadow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 W Meadow St has units with air conditioning.
