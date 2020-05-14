All apartments in Smithville
15124 Kelly Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

15124 Kelly Drive

15124 Kelly Drive · (816) 853-2022
Location

15124 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO 64089

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/15/20 Kelly Drive - Property Id: 278304

2 bdrm, 2 ba, 2 car garage townhouse, with possible 3rd bedroom or hobby room on lower level. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room and Master bdrm. Master bdrm has bath & walk in closet. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living area. Schools and shopping are nearby. Has A/C, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer hookups. Non Refundable Pet Fee, if applicable.
Property Id 278304

(RLNE5770379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

