Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 14620 Shamrock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
14620 Shamrock Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14620 Shamrock Way
14620 Shamrock Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smithville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
14620 Shamrock Way, Smithville, MO 64089
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom 4 bath available now. Please contact Jeremy Stevens at 816-284-5810 or text. Thanks!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have any available units?
14620 Shamrock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smithville, MO
.
Is 14620 Shamrock Way currently offering any rent specials?
14620 Shamrock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 Shamrock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14620 Shamrock Way is pet friendly.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way offer parking?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not offer parking.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have a pool?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not have a pool.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have accessible units?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14620 Shamrock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14620 Shamrock Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Smithville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Smithville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Smithville Apartments with Parking
Smithville Apartments with Pools
Smithville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Raytown, MO
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Liberty, MO
Grandview, MO
Gardner, KS
Lansing, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City