Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

14620 Shamrock Way

14620 Shamrock Way · No Longer Available
Location

14620 Shamrock Way, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 bedroom 4 bath available now. Please contact Jeremy Stevens at 816-284-5810 or text. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 Shamrock Way have any available units?
14620 Shamrock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 14620 Shamrock Way currently offering any rent specials?
14620 Shamrock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 Shamrock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14620 Shamrock Way is pet friendly.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way offer parking?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not offer parking.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have a pool?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not have a pool.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have accessible units?
No, 14620 Shamrock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14620 Shamrock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14620 Shamrock Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14620 Shamrock Way has units with air conditioning.
