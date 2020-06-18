All apartments in Smithville
1107 Sunflower St

1107 Sunflower St · (816) 208-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1107 Sunflower St, Smithville, MO 64089

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Diana Lawson And Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. Custom cabinets, granite tops, s/s appliances, hardwood floors, vaulted living room w/ wood burning fireplace, large master suite w/ walk-in closet, master bath with dbl vanity, tiled shower, finished rec room w/ half bath and large covered deck, A privacy fence is being installed. 1 mile to Smithville Lake. Must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 App fee, $300 non refundable pet fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS.....AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON AUGUST 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Sunflower St have any available units?
1107 Sunflower St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1107 Sunflower St have?
Some of 1107 Sunflower St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Sunflower St currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Sunflower St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Sunflower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Sunflower St is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Sunflower St offer parking?
No, 1107 Sunflower St does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Sunflower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Sunflower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Sunflower St have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Sunflower St has a pool.
Does 1107 Sunflower St have accessible units?
No, 1107 Sunflower St does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Sunflower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Sunflower St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Sunflower St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Sunflower St does not have units with air conditioning.
