1107 Sunflower St

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Diana Lawson And Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. Custom cabinets, granite tops, s/s appliances, hardwood floors, vaulted living room w/ wood burning fireplace, large master suite w/ walk-in closet, master bath with dbl vanity, tiled shower, finished rec room w/ half bath and large covered deck, A privacy fence is being installed. 1 mile to Smithville Lake. Must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 App fee, $300 non refundable pet fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS.....AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON AUGUST 15, 2020