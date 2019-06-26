1105 Sunflower St

Amenities

Another Great Listing From Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse Available August 1st. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. Custom cabinets, granite tops, s/s appliances, hardwood floors, vaulted living room w/ wood burning fireplace, large master suite w/ walk-in closet, master bath with dbl vanity, tiled shower, finished rec room w/ half bath and large covered deck. 1 mile to Smithville Lake. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.