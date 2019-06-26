All apartments in Smithville
1105 Sunflower St

1105 Sunflower St · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Sunflower St, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse Available August 1st. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. Custom cabinets, granite tops, s/s appliances, hardwood floors, vaulted living room w/ wood burning fireplace, large master suite w/ walk-in closet, master bath with dbl vanity, tiled shower, finished rec room w/ half bath and large covered deck. 1 mile to Smithville Lake. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Sunflower St have any available units?
1105 Sunflower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
What amenities does 1105 Sunflower St have?
Some of 1105 Sunflower St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Sunflower St currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Sunflower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Sunflower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Sunflower St is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Sunflower St offer parking?
No, 1105 Sunflower St does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Sunflower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Sunflower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Sunflower St have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Sunflower St has a pool.
Does 1105 Sunflower St have accessible units?
No, 1105 Sunflower St does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Sunflower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Sunflower St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Sunflower St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Sunflower St does not have units with air conditioning.
