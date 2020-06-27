All apartments in Raytown
8402 East 86th Terrace

8402 East 86th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8402 East 86th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 East 86th Terrace have any available units?
8402 East 86th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8402 East 86th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8402 East 86th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 East 86th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8402 East 86th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8402 East 86th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8402 East 86th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8402 East 86th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 East 86th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 East 86th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8402 East 86th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8402 East 86th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8402 East 86th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 East 86th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 East 86th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 East 86th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 East 86th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
