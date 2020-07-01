All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9802 E. 80th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9802 E. 80th St.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

9802 E. 80th St.

9802 East 80th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9802 East 80th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Raytown Ranch Style Home -
Located within steps to Southwood Elementary School, this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home is now back on the market!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, formal dining room and well-appointed kitchen, this home has more than enough space for the entire family!

Each bedroom allows tons of natural light, the master also offers a half bath and large closest. There is also a full basement that is accessed via the garage and offers an additional living space/game room and also has washer/dryer hookups and a large workroom. Make sure to check out the backyard with separatestorage shed and the perfect spot for a garden!

You really must come and check out this beautiful home today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4408140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 E. 80th St. have any available units?
9802 E. 80th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9802 E. 80th St. have?
Some of 9802 E. 80th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 E. 80th St. currently offering any rent specials?
9802 E. 80th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 E. 80th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 E. 80th St. is pet friendly.
Does 9802 E. 80th St. offer parking?
Yes, 9802 E. 80th St. offers parking.
Does 9802 E. 80th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 E. 80th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 E. 80th St. have a pool?
No, 9802 E. 80th St. does not have a pool.
Does 9802 E. 80th St. have accessible units?
No, 9802 E. 80th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 E. 80th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9802 E. 80th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9802 E. 80th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9802 E. 80th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City