9802 E. 80th St.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Raytown Ranch Style Home -

Located within steps to Southwood Elementary School, this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home is now back on the market!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, formal dining room and well-appointed kitchen, this home has more than enough space for the entire family!



Each bedroom allows tons of natural light, the master also offers a half bath and large closest. There is also a full basement that is accessed via the garage and offers an additional living space/game room and also has washer/dryer hookups and a large workroom. Make sure to check out the backyard with separatestorage shed and the perfect spot for a garden!



You really must come and check out this beautiful home today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



