Raytown, MO
9607 E 80th Terrace
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

9607 E 80th Terrace

9607 East 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Raytown
Location

9607 East 80th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home - You really have to come and take a look at this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located right off Raytown Road. You are close to grocery stores, restaurants, shops and more!

This property has received updated flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and countertops.

Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, vanities, and fixtures.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE5095825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 E 80th Terrace have any available units?
9607 E 80th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9607 E 80th Terrace have?
Some of 9607 E 80th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 E 80th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9607 E 80th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 E 80th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 E 80th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9607 E 80th Terrace offer parking?
No, 9607 E 80th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9607 E 80th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 E 80th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 E 80th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9607 E 80th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9607 E 80th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9607 E 80th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 E 80th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 E 80th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 E 80th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 E 80th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
