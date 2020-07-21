9607 E 80th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home - You really have to come and take a look at this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located right off Raytown Road. You are close to grocery stores, restaurants, shops and more!



This property has received updated flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and countertops.



Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new tile, vanities, and fixtures.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



