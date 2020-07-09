9111 Vaughn Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great house offers 3 bedrooms and a nice room that could be a fourth bedroom if you need it. There is a family room both upstairs and down and a kitchen on both levels too. There are washer and dryer hookups in the lower level. There are two full baths and they have both been remodeled. This home has lots of nice touches and a great yard. The garage has an opener. No Vouchers or Section 8. The requirements are that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each adult 18 or older and the deposit is equal to 1 months rent. The owner will drop the rent to $1150 for a lease of 30 months or more. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email to set up a tour today!