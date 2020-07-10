9102 E 73rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f89372a081 ---- Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. All new carpet and paint througout. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups. Newer tilt-in thermal windows. Large fenced back yard. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups