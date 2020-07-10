All apartments in Raytown
Last updated August 10 2019

9102 E 73rd St

9102 East 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9102 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f89372a081 ---- Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. All new carpet and paint througout. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups. Newer tilt-in thermal windows. Large fenced back yard. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 E 73rd St have any available units?
9102 E 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9102 E 73rd St have?
Some of 9102 E 73rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 E 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9102 E 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 E 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 9102 E 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9102 E 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9102 E 73rd St offers parking.
Does 9102 E 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 E 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 E 73rd St have a pool?
No, 9102 E 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 9102 E 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 9102 E 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 E 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 E 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 E 73rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9102 E 73rd St has units with air conditioning.

