Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

8909 E 72nd St

8909 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8909 East 72nd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath - Check out this beautiful ranch style home! 3 bed, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. Spacious living areas. Hardwoods throughout. Newly updated kitchen and bath. Large basement with newly painted floor and washer and dryer hookups. If you are looking in the Raytown area this is a MUST SEE!!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5572735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 E 72nd St have any available units?
8909 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8909 E 72nd St have?
Some of 8909 E 72nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8909 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 E 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 8909 E 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 8909 E 72nd St offers parking.
Does 8909 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 8909 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8909 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 8909 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 E 72nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 E 72nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

