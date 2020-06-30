8909 E 72nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

AVAILABLE NOW! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath - Check out this beautiful ranch style home! 3 bed, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. Spacious living areas. Hardwoods throughout. Newly updated kitchen and bath. Large basement with newly painted floor and washer and dryer hookups. If you are looking in the Raytown area this is a MUST SEE!!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5572735)