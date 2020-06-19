8801 East 73rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office. Other features include gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout, new paint, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, central air, large fenced yard with patio, large unfinished basement with laundry hookups and a 1 car attached garage.



No Vouchers



$60 app fee

1 year lease: $1050

2 year lease: $1025

$350 pet fee. This property does have specific restrictions on what kind of pets, and how many, so please inquire within.



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.