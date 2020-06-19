All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
8801 East 73rd Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8801 East 73rd Street

8801 East 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8801 East 73rd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located on a corner lot, at E 73rd St & Blue Ridge Blvd. It offers 2 decent sized bedrooms and another bedroom that is on the smaller side, but would be perfect for a home office. Other features include gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout, new paint, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, central air, large fenced yard with patio, large unfinished basement with laundry hookups and a 1 car attached garage.

No Vouchers

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $1050
2 year lease: $1025
$350 pet fee. This property does have specific restrictions on what kind of pets, and how many, so please inquire within.

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 East 73rd Street have any available units?
8801 East 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8801 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 8801 East 73rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8801 East 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 East 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8801 East 73rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8801 East 73rd Street does offer parking.
Does 8801 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 8801 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8801 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8801 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8801 East 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 East 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8801 East 73rd Street has units with air conditioning.
