8800 East 71 Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come visit and make this gorgeous Raytown house your new home today! Walk into an all open floor plan hosting the Kitchen, Dining area and Living Room. The Kitchen has a ton of cabinet space for storage, new countertops and a separate island for meal prep or bar area for eating. Washer/Dryer hookups are located off the Kitchen. The Kitchen opens to the large Living Room area with tons of windows for natural light. From the Living Room step out onto the cozy covered back porch. This space along with a nice fenced yard are great for entertaining or just enjoying time outside! Master bedroom has it's own bathroom with a barn door and walk in closet! The other two bedrooms are nice sized. This home is centrally located for highway access to both the Missouri and Kansas sides. This will go FAST!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.