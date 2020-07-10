All apartments in Raytown
8800 East 71 Terrace

8800 East 71st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8800 East 71st Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come visit and make this gorgeous Raytown house your new home today! Walk into an all open floor plan hosting the Kitchen, Dining area and Living Room. The Kitchen has a ton of cabinet space for storage, new countertops and a separate island for meal prep or bar area for eating. Washer/Dryer hookups are located off the Kitchen. The Kitchen opens to the large Living Room area with tons of windows for natural light. From the Living Room step out onto the cozy covered back porch. This space along with a nice fenced yard are great for entertaining or just enjoying time outside! Master bedroom has it's own bathroom with a barn door and walk in closet! The other two bedrooms are nice sized. This home is centrally located for highway access to both the Missouri and Kansas sides. This will go FAST!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 East 71 Terrace have any available units?
8800 East 71 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8800 East 71 Terrace have?
Some of 8800 East 71 Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 East 71 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8800 East 71 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 East 71 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 East 71 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8800 East 71 Terrace offer parking?
No, 8800 East 71 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8800 East 71 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 East 71 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 East 71 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8800 East 71 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8800 East 71 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8800 East 71 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 East 71 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 East 71 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8800 East 71 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8800 East 71 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

