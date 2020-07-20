All apartments in Raytown
/
Raytown, MO
/
8609 E 84th St
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

8609 E 84th St

8609 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8609 East 84th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Lease Pending!!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/885230?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Beautiful, clean, and large home that sits on a corner lot in a nice Raytown neighborhood! Hardwood flooring throughout. Decorative fireplace in the living room. Dining room sits off the kitchen. Huge 2 car garage with opener. Fenced in backyard perfect for your pet! Huge unfinished basement for storage. Laundry is in the basement. Washer and dryer are included but not warrantied. Nearby schools include: Spring Valley Elementary, South Middle, and Raytown South Sr. High.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4841098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

