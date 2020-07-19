All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8504 Pershing Road

8504 Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Location

8504 Pershing Road, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This unique home has been renovated to perfection! The kitchen has wonderful counter tops, new appliances, and ceramic tile. The faux hardwood floors and ceiling fans add a cozy feel to the home. The backyard is exceptional with a great nature feel and to top it off you have a two car garage! This home is also pet friendly. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Pershing Road have any available units?
8504 Pershing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8504 Pershing Road have?
Some of 8504 Pershing Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Pershing Road currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Pershing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Pershing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8504 Pershing Road is pet friendly.
Does 8504 Pershing Road offer parking?
Yes, 8504 Pershing Road offers parking.
Does 8504 Pershing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Pershing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Pershing Road have a pool?
No, 8504 Pershing Road does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Pershing Road have accessible units?
No, 8504 Pershing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Pershing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8504 Pershing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8504 Pershing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8504 Pershing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
