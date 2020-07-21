All apartments in Raytown
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

8500 Pershing Rd.

8500 Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Location

8500 Pershing Road, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This home is featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, and newly refurbished bathrooms. This house also has a large finished basement and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in Raytown off of highway 350 and close to Raytown highschool. It is also surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5184927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Pershing Rd. have any available units?
8500 Pershing Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8500 Pershing Rd. have?
Some of 8500 Pershing Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Pershing Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Pershing Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Pershing Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 Pershing Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8500 Pershing Rd. offer parking?
No, 8500 Pershing Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8500 Pershing Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Pershing Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Pershing Rd. have a pool?
No, 8500 Pershing Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8500 Pershing Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8500 Pershing Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Pershing Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8500 Pershing Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 Pershing Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 Pershing Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
