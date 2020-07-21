8500 Pershing Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This home is featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, and newly refurbished bathrooms. This house also has a large finished basement and a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in Raytown off of highway 350 and close to Raytown highschool. It is also surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5184927)