Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8401 East 86th Terrace
Last updated February 6 2020 at 4:27 PM

8401 East 86th Terrace

8401 East 86th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8401 East 86th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious ranch! This home is open and airy with lots of light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Basement offers 2nd living area, full bathroom and office, as well as additional storage space. For your convenience, a 1 car garage with double exterior driveway! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 East 86th Terrace have any available units?
8401 East 86th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8401 East 86th Terrace have?
Some of 8401 East 86th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 East 86th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8401 East 86th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 East 86th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8401 East 86th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8401 East 86th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8401 East 86th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8401 East 86th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 East 86th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 East 86th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8401 East 86th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8401 East 86th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8401 East 86th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 East 86th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 East 86th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 East 86th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8401 East 86th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

