8401 East 86th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Spacious ranch! This home is open and airy with lots of light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Basement offers 2nd living area, full bathroom and office, as well as additional storage space. For your convenience, a 1 car garage with double exterior driveway! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.