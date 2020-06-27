8020 Ditzler Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Raytown Home for Rent! $950/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed south KC home for rent! Owner willing to work with Section 8.



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE5053683)