7515 Maple Avenue

Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Ranch home! Large living room, dining room, plus eat in kitchen and a second living room with fireplace. Gorgeous deck with a huge backyard that is fenced and perfect for evening entertainment. Tons of extra storage room in the basement. Washer and dryer hookups in the home.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 small dogs possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.