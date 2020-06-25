7515 Maple Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom Ranch home! Large living room, dining room, plus eat in kitchen and a second living room with fireplace. Gorgeous deck with a huge backyard that is fenced and perfect for evening entertainment. Tons of extra storage room in the basement. Washer and dryer hookups in the home.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small dogs possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.