7505 Englewood Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7505 Englewood Ave, Raytown, MO 64138



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/866740?source=marketing



To apply, visit www.mrekc.com



Don't miss this awesome rehab just completed in Raytown. 3 bed 2 bath side-side split with 2 car attached garage in the Hilltop North neighborhood of Raytown. Home features two all new bathrooms, new HVAC, hew hot water heater, granite counter tops, new appliances, new windows, finished basement and much more. Raytown Schools (not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.