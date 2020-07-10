All apartments in Raytown
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7505 Englewood Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:54 PM

7505 Englewood Avenue

7505 Englewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7505 Englewood Lane, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7505 Englewood Ave, Raytown, MO 64138

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/866740?source=marketing

To apply, visit www.mrekc.com

Don't miss this awesome rehab just completed in Raytown. 3 bed 2 bath side-side split with 2 car attached garage in the Hilltop North neighborhood of Raytown. Home features two all new bathrooms, new HVAC, hew hot water heater, granite counter tops, new appliances, new windows, finished basement and much more. Raytown Schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Englewood Avenue have any available units?
7505 Englewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7505 Englewood Avenue have?
Some of 7505 Englewood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Englewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Englewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Englewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 Englewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7505 Englewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Englewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 7505 Englewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Englewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Englewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7505 Englewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Englewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7505 Englewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Englewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Englewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 Englewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7505 Englewood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

