Raytown, MO
7013 Evanston Avenue
Last updated March 26 2019 at 2:06 PM

7013 Evanston Avenue

7013 Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Evanston Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just off 350 Hwy and Gregory Blvd. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, a completely updated kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures!

This home also offers tons of additional storage in the basement and attached garage.

If you are looking for a large family home, this is the place for you!

Make sure to add this one to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Mgmt.
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
7013 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7013 Evanston Avenue have?
Some of 7013 Evanston Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7013 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7013 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7013 Evanston Avenue offers parking.
Does 7013 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 7013 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7013 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7013 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 Evanston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 Evanston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
