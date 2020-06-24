7013 Evanston Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just off 350 Hwy and Gregory Blvd. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!
Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, a completely updated kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures!
This home also offers tons of additional storage in the basement and attached garage.
If you are looking for a large family home, this is the place for you!
Make sure to add this one to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Voepel Property Mgmt.
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.