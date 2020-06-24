7013 Evanston Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just off 350 Hwy and Gregory Blvd. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, a completely updated kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures!



This home also offers tons of additional storage in the basement and attached garage.



If you are looking for a large family home, this is the place for you!



Make sure to add this one to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Mgmt.

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.