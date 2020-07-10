6721 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

This cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is ready to call home! The covered enclosed front porch is charming. All hardwood or tile flooring on main lever! This home features a galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet space and separate dining room. Two bedrooms located on the main floor with the third upstairs. There's extra room in the basement for storage. Fenced back yard is perfect for evening relaxing. There is also an enclosed back porch for outdoor entertaining. Must See!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 1/31/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.