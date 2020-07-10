All apartments in Raytown
Last updated February 15 2020 at 4:17 PM

6721 Hawthorne Avenue

6721 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Hawthorne Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is ready to call home! The covered enclosed front porch is charming. All hardwood or tile flooring on main lever! This home features a galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet space and separate dining room. Two bedrooms located on the main floor with the third upstairs. There's extra room in the basement for storage. Fenced back yard is perfect for evening relaxing. There is also an enclosed back porch for outdoor entertaining. Must See!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 1/31/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
6721 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6721 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
No, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Hawthorne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6721 Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

