Raytown, MO
6706 Northern Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

6706 Northern Ave

6706 Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Northern Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling house by the lake. Built in 1940s this home has a unique almost whimsical vintage feel. The serene home is situated on a quiet street next to lake and surrounded by stunning trees. You won't believe you are moments from shops and grocery stores.
The home boasts a spacious open living room. The kitchen has newer counter tops and beautiful backsplash. The bathroom has a stunning pedestal sink and lighting. The spacious linen closet is conveniently located by the downstairs bedrooms and bath.

The finished attic space has a large closet area and is a great master bedroom, den or office. Even more space can be found in the clean and open basement. W/D hookups, oven, ceiling fans.

This home shares a driveway with the neighbor leading to large assigned parking for the home.

Pet friendly - please inquire regarding policy, fees and restrictions.

Don't have your own Washer/Dryer or Refrigerator? No Problem! We offer rental options. Please inquire for more details.

We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.

Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Northern Ave have any available units?
6706 Northern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6706 Northern Ave have?
Some of 6706 Northern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Northern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Northern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Northern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Northern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Northern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Northern Ave offers parking.
Does 6706 Northern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 Northern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Northern Ave have a pool?
No, 6706 Northern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Northern Ave have accessible units?
No, 6706 Northern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Northern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Northern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6706 Northern Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6706 Northern Ave has units with air conditioning.
