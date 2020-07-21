6706 Northern Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling house by the lake. Built in 1940s this home has a unique almost whimsical vintage feel. The serene home is situated on a quiet street next to lake and surrounded by stunning trees. You won't believe you are moments from shops and grocery stores.

The home boasts a spacious open living room. The kitchen has newer counter tops and beautiful backsplash. The bathroom has a stunning pedestal sink and lighting. The spacious linen closet is conveniently located by the downstairs bedrooms and bath.



The finished attic space has a large closet area and is a great master bedroom, den or office. Even more space can be found in the clean and open basement. W/D hookups, oven, ceiling fans.



This home shares a driveway with the neighbor leading to large assigned parking for the home.



Pet friendly - please inquire regarding policy, fees and restrictions.



Don't have your own Washer/Dryer or Refrigerator? No Problem! We offer rental options. Please inquire for more details.



