6321 Ash Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Quiet townhome community, conveniently located off Raytown Rd and 63rd.

Easy access to highways, restaurants, shops and schools!!

Fully updated within the last three years with new paint and carpet.

Open concept kitchen with great cabinet and counter space, Eat-in dining and flows out to the living room!

Pantry, with new stove and fridge installed before you move in!

2 bedrooms upstairs with full bath--great closet space and 2 linen closets!

Basement comes partially finished as a bonus room and additional closet space. This would make a great 3rd bedroom, TV room or kids play space! Another full bath with walk-in shower!

Unfinished portion of the basement allows for great storage and spot for full size washer and dryer. Hookups installed and ready!

Cute front porch.

Tenants pay gas and electricity.

1 designated, off-street parking spot provided

No pets, please.

Non-smoking property.

No felonies, no evictions.

Call Jen for showing!