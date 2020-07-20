All apartments in Raytown
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:06 PM

6321 Ash Ave

6321 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6321 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quiet townhome community, conveniently located off Raytown Rd and 63rd.
Easy access to highways, restaurants, shops and schools!!
Fully updated within the last three years with new paint and carpet.
Open concept kitchen with great cabinet and counter space, Eat-in dining and flows out to the living room!
Pantry, with new stove and fridge installed before you move in!
2 bedrooms upstairs with full bath--great closet space and 2 linen closets!
Basement comes partially finished as a bonus room and additional closet space. This would make a great 3rd bedroom, TV room or kids play space! Another full bath with walk-in shower!
Unfinished portion of the basement allows for great storage and spot for full size washer and dryer. Hookups installed and ready!
Cute front porch.
Tenants pay gas and electricity.
1 designated, off-street parking spot provided
No pets, please.
Non-smoking property.
No felonies, no evictions.
Call Jen for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Ash Ave have any available units?
6321 Ash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6321 Ash Ave have?
Some of 6321 Ash Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Ash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Ash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Ash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 6321 Ash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6321 Ash Ave offers parking.
Does 6321 Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6321 Ash Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 6321 Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 6321 Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 Ash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 Ash Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6321 Ash Ave has units with air conditioning.
