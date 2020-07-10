5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

5936 Blue Ridge Cutoff is a large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex for rent in Raytown MO for $750.00 a month. This property features hardwood floors throughout the property with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer provide with a large two car garage for extra storage with garage door openers. All the utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. This property does not accept Housing vouchers. For more information contact Mary@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 or 816.679.9171