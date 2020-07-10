All apartments in Raytown
5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off

5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off · No Longer Available
Location

5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off, Raytown, MO 64133
Lewis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
5936 Blue Ridge Cutoff is a large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex for rent in Raytown MO for $750.00 a month. This property features hardwood floors throughout the property with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer provide with a large two car garage for extra storage with garage door openers. All the utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. This property does not accept Housing vouchers. For more information contact Mary@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 or 816.679.9171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have any available units?
5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have?
Some of 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off pet-friendly?
No, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off offer parking?
Yes, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off offers parking.
Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have a pool?
No, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have accessible units?
No, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off has units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off have units with air conditioning?
No, 5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have units with air conditioning.

