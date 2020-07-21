All apartments in Raytown
5928 Arlington Avenue

5928 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5928 Arlington Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**We are not accepting Section 8 vouchers at this time.**

TWO MONTHS FREE UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Refinished floors! Attached one car garage. Updated bathroom! TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
5928 Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5928 Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 5928 Arlington Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5928 Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5928 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5928 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5928 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5928 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5928 Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
