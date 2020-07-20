5709 Blue Ridge Cut Off

Amenities

Raytown Home Totally remodeled - This cute Raytown, Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has new carpeting and redone hardwood floors with new painting throughout. The kitchen appliances include: Stove, Dishwasher built in Microwave and Refrigerator.There is a unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. The house has central air and a gas furnace. There is a private driveway with a one car attached garage. The large backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1150.00 Per Month



(RLNE4970033)