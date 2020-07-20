All apartments in Raytown
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

5709 Blue Ridge Cut Off

5709 Blue Ridge Cut Off · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Blue Ridge Cut Off, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Raytown Home Totally remodeled - This cute Raytown, Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has new carpeting and redone hardwood floors with new painting throughout. The kitchen appliances include: Stove, Dishwasher built in Microwave and Refrigerator.There is a unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. The house has central air and a gas furnace. There is a private driveway with a one car attached garage. The large backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1150.00 Per Month

(RLNE4970033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

