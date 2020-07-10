5427 Ditzler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da7eb95038 ---- We know you'll love the stainless appliances and breakfast bar for extra seating. Storage closet helps keep you organized and washer and dryer hookups just off the kitchen helps with convenience. We love the electric fireplace for warmth on colder weather. Off-street parking available. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!