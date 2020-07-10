All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5427 Ditzler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5427 Ditzler Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5427 Ditzler Avenue

5427 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5427 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da7eb95038 ---- We know you'll love the stainless appliances and breakfast bar for extra seating. Storage closet helps keep you organized and washer and dryer hookups just off the kitchen helps with convenience. We love the electric fireplace for warmth on colder weather. Off-street parking available. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have any available units?
5427 Ditzler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have?
Some of 5427 Ditzler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Ditzler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Ditzler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Ditzler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Ditzler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Ditzler Avenue offers parking.
Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Ditzler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have a pool?
No, 5427 Ditzler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5427 Ditzler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Ditzler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Ditzler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5427 Ditzler Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City