Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

5416 Northern Ave,

Raytown, MO 64133

3 bedroom/1 bedroom

$850/month

This home is set up on Rently for self showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/725388?source=marketing



This Raytown gem won't last long. Priced and sized just right! Rent specials for 2nd months rent! Call today!



This three bedroom feels a lot bigger. The first floor has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The kitchen has white cabinets. Appliances include a fridge and stove. The second floor is one large bedroom space with attic storage space. Hardwood floors adorn this whole home.



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1025934 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.