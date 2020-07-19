All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5416 Northern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5416 Northern Ave
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

5416 Northern Ave

5416 Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5416 Northern Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5416 Northern Ave,
Raytown, MO 64133
3 bedroom/1 bedroom
$850/month
This home is set up on Rently for self showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/725388?source=marketing

This Raytown gem won't last long. Priced and sized just right! Rent specials for 2nd months rent! Call today!

This three bedroom feels a lot bigger. The first floor has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The kitchen has white cabinets. Appliances include a fridge and stove. The second floor is one large bedroom space with attic storage space. Hardwood floors adorn this whole home.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1025934 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Northern Ave have any available units?
5416 Northern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5416 Northern Ave have?
Some of 5416 Northern Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Northern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Northern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Northern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Northern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Northern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5416 Northern Ave offers parking.
Does 5416 Northern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Northern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Northern Ave have a pool?
No, 5416 Northern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Northern Ave have accessible units?
No, 5416 Northern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Northern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Northern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 Northern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 Northern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City