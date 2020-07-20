All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5308 Ditzler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5308 Ditzler Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

5308 Ditzler Avenue

5308 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5308 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This community is close to restaurants, shops, and more!

This home has easy access to the front door. The kitchen has new appliances and countertop. The floors have been completely updated with brand LTV flooring. The bedrooms have spacious closets and tons of natural light. Come join this great community!

Make sure to come and take a look at this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue have any available units?
5308 Ditzler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 5308 Ditzler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Ditzler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Ditzler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Ditzler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue offer parking?
No, 5308 Ditzler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Ditzler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue have a pool?
No, 5308 Ditzler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5308 Ditzler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Ditzler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Ditzler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Ditzler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City