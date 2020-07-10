5300 Northern Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/381315709f ---- SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH! Great 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home in Raytown school district! Features large open eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, fully updated bathroom, huge living room, unfinished basement. washer/dryer hookups, nice yard with trees, deck and attached front entry 1 car garage! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups