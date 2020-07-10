All apartments in Raytown
5300 Northern Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5300 Northern Ave

5300 Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Northern Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/381315709f ---- SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH! Great 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home in Raytown school district! Features large open eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, fully updated bathroom, huge living room, unfinished basement. washer/dryer hookups, nice yard with trees, deck and attached front entry 1 car garage! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Northern Ave have any available units?
5300 Northern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5300 Northern Ave have?
Some of 5300 Northern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Northern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Northern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Northern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Northern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Northern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Northern Ave offers parking.
Does 5300 Northern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Northern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Northern Ave have a pool?
No, 5300 Northern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Northern Ave have accessible units?
No, 5300 Northern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Northern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Northern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Northern Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 Northern Ave has units with air conditioning.

