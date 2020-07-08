All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5215 Sterling Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5215 Sterling Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

5215 Sterling Avenue

5215 Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5215 Sterling Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is conveniently located off Sterling Ave. and Blue Ridge Blvd which puts you close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring and tons of windows that all for great natural light throughout the entire home.  The kitchen has been nicely updated with stainless steel appliances, new countertops, and fixtures!  The bathroom has also received a full update with new vanity, tile, and fixtures.  This place really does feel like home right as you walk in the front door.

Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Sterling Avenue have any available units?
5215 Sterling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5215 Sterling Avenue have?
Some of 5215 Sterling Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Sterling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Sterling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Sterling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 Sterling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5215 Sterling Avenue offer parking?
No, 5215 Sterling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5215 Sterling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Sterling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Sterling Avenue have a pool?
No, 5215 Sterling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Sterling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5215 Sterling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Sterling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Sterling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 Sterling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 Sterling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City