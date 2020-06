Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FREE FEBRUARY RENT!!!! APPLY TODAY!!! Newly upgraded unit in a four-plex in a lovely Raytown Mo neighborhood. 2 bedroom 1 bath, new stainless steel kitchen appliances included. Unit has new luxury plank tile flooring. Washer/dryer hook ups.

Close to Shady Lake and not to far from shopping and restaurants. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.