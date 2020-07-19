All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
11311 E 77th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11311 E 77th Ter

11311 East 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11311 East 77th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info on this great property today! This cozy, renovated Raytown property provides an affordable option in a coveted neighborhood. Home is located on quiet street with large backyard perfect for pets or gardening. New refinished hardwoods, new carpet and tile with fresh paint throughout! The one story, open floor plan and replacement windows leads to efficiency of this home. Additional highlights include off street parking, W/D hookups on main floor, central heating and cooling, located within quality school district, close to amenities and highways. Call this place home today for only $945/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 E 77th Ter have any available units?
11311 E 77th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11311 E 77th Ter have?
Some of 11311 E 77th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 E 77th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11311 E 77th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 E 77th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 E 77th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11311 E 77th Ter offer parking?
No, 11311 E 77th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11311 E 77th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 E 77th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 E 77th Ter have a pool?
No, 11311 E 77th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11311 E 77th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11311 E 77th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 E 77th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11311 E 77th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 11311 E 77th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11311 E 77th Ter has units with air conditioning.
