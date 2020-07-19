11311 E 77th Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info on this great property today! This cozy, renovated Raytown property provides an affordable option in a coveted neighborhood. Home is located on quiet street with large backyard perfect for pets or gardening. New refinished hardwoods, new carpet and tile with fresh paint throughout! The one story, open floor plan and replacement windows leads to efficiency of this home. Additional highlights include off street parking, W/D hookups on main floor, central heating and cooling, located within quality school district, close to amenities and highways. Call this place home today for only $945/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.