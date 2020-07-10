10800 East 66th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home is a MUST SEE!! Immaculate on the inside and out! A Raytown Winner!!



10800 E 66th Ter,

Raytown, MO 64133

3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom

$1050/month



This cute little home is newly updated and move in ready. Soft mellow tones and new fixtures make this house a place you could call home today! 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. A full bath with a shower/tub combo and a half bath for guests. 1 car garage and a large yard. Get on our waitlist today!



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you are interested in our rental home, this home is set up for self showings through Rently. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/691628



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.