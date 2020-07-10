All apartments in Raytown
10800 East 66th Terrace

10800 East 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10800 East 66th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home is a MUST SEE!! Immaculate on the inside and out! A Raytown Winner!!

10800 E 66th Ter,
Raytown, MO 64133
3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom
$1050/month

This cute little home is newly updated and move in ready. Soft mellow tones and new fixtures make this house a place you could call home today! 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. A full bath with a shower/tub combo and a half bath for guests. 1 car garage and a large yard. Get on our waitlist today!

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you are interested in our rental home, this home is set up for self showings through Rently. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/691628

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 East 66th Terrace have any available units?
10800 East 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10800 East 66th Terrace have?
Some of 10800 East 66th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 East 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10800 East 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 East 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 East 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10800 East 66th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10800 East 66th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10800 East 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 East 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 East 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10800 East 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10800 East 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10800 East 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 East 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 East 66th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 East 66th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 East 66th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

