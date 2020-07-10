10301 East 63rd Street - D

Amenities

google fiber parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking google fiber

Small private office with own entrance, bathroom and parking. Just off Raytown Rd, close to 350, Blue Ridge and easy access to Independence, Kansas City, etc.

Quiet well maintained building.



(Some businesses not approved due to non-compete clause -just ask)

No signs or satellite dishes on building

All utilities are included in rent

Ideal office or satellite office/ commercial

Signage on front must be done by the company that did all prev signage work

Google Fiber ready

Private entrance and bath

Must have business insurance

Must have business licensed in Raytown



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com