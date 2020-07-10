All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 10301 East 63rd Street - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
10301 East 63rd Street - D
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

10301 East 63rd Street - D

10301 East 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10301 East 63rd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

google fiber
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
Small private office with own entrance, bathroom and parking. Just off Raytown Rd, close to 350, Blue Ridge and easy access to Independence, Kansas City, etc.
Quiet well maintained building.

(Some businesses not approved due to non-compete clause -just ask)
No signs or satellite dishes on building
All utilities are included in rent
Ideal office or satellite office/ commercial
Signage on front must be done by the company that did all prev signage work
Google Fiber ready
Private entrance and bath
Must have business insurance
Must have business licensed in Raytown

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D have any available units?
10301 East 63rd Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 10301 East 63rd Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
10301 East 63rd Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 East 63rd Street - D pet-friendly?
No, 10301 East 63rd Street - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D offer parking?
Yes, 10301 East 63rd Street - D offers parking.
Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 East 63rd Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D have a pool?
No, 10301 East 63rd Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D have accessible units?
No, 10301 East 63rd Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 East 63rd Street - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 East 63rd Street - D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10301 East 63rd Street - D has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City