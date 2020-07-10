10301 East 63rd Street - D

Amenities
Small private office with own entrance, bathroom and parking. Just off Raytown Rd, close to 350, Blue Ridge and easy access to Independence, Kansas City, etc.
Quiet well maintained building.
(Some businesses not approved due to non-compete clause -just ask)
No signs or satellite dishes on building
All utilities are included in rent
Ideal office or satellite office/ commercial
Signage on front must be done by the company that did all prev signage work
Google Fiber ready
Private entrance and bath
Must have business insurance
Must have business licensed in Raytown
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com