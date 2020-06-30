10300 E. 68th Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Remodeled Kansas City Ranch Style Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath traditional KC Ranch Style home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is now ready for a new tenant!



Walking in the front door you will immediately notice the beautifully refinished hardwood flooring. In addition, this home has received brand new windows, which will really help out with those monthly bills, a fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as new laminate flooring! The bathroom has also received all new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well!



Located close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants, you really can't go wrong! Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



