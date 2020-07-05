All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 10213 East 71st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
10213 East 71st Terrace
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

10213 East 71st Terrace

10213 East 71st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10213 East 71st Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Are you looking for a home that offers enough space for the entire family?  Make sure you check out this beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off 350 Hwy and Gregory Blvd.

Featuring brand new laminate hardwood throughout the main living space, this home really does feel brand new from the moment you step into the front door.  The large living room, dining room, kitchen combination allows for great flow and is ideal for a large family or roommates.  The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, painted cabinetry, and new fixtures, as well as a beautiful new subway tile backsplash.  Both bathrooms have also been nicely updated with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.

Our favorite feature about this home is not only it's location, but also the very private and secluded backyard, offering tons of space for your kids and pets to play!

Don't miss out, download the Rently App and tour this home before it's too late!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 East 71st Terrace have any available units?
10213 East 71st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10213 East 71st Terrace have?
Some of 10213 East 71st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 East 71st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10213 East 71st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 East 71st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10213 East 71st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10213 East 71st Terrace offer parking?
No, 10213 East 71st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10213 East 71st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 East 71st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 East 71st Terrace have a pool?
No, 10213 East 71st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10213 East 71st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10213 East 71st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 East 71st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 East 71st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10213 East 71st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10213 East 71st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City