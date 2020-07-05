10213 East 71st Terrace

Amenities

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Are you looking for a home that offers enough space for the entire family? Make sure you check out this beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just off 350 Hwy and Gregory Blvd.



Featuring brand new laminate hardwood throughout the main living space, this home really does feel brand new from the moment you step into the front door. The large living room, dining room, kitchen combination allows for great flow and is ideal for a large family or roommates. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, painted cabinetry, and new fixtures, as well as a beautiful new subway tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have also been nicely updated with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.



Our favorite feature about this home is not only it's location, but also the very private and secluded backyard, offering tons of space for your kids and pets to play!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

