Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The glow of refinished hardwood floors and updated granite kitchen warms up this 3 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of Raytown. Fenced lot perfect for roaming family or pets. Tree lined streets create a cozy quiet neighborhood.



Save time on your commute with less than 1 mile to Hwy 350. Get all your errands done Wal-Mart and HyVee just down the street. Cheer on our hometown teams with Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums just a few miles up the road.