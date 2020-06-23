All apartments in Raytown
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

10005 E 53rd Street

10005 East 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10005 East 53rd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

$825 - 3 bd / 1 ba house in Raytown - $100 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! - 10005 E 53rd St, Raytown
3 bd / 1 ba House
This home has arched entries and hardwood flooring throughout. Private fenced back yard with patio. Quaint kitchen and dining area with lots of natural light; dishwasher; washer/dryer hook ups located on the ground floor. Upstairs room has extra storage with built-ins. Front covered porch with white picket fence. This home is one you won't want to miss.

Raytown School District
Laurel Hills Elementary School
Raytown Middle School
Raytown Sr High School

Rent $850 /Security Deposit $850

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10005 E 53rd Street have any available units?
10005 E 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10005 E 53rd Street have?
Some of 10005 E 53rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10005 E 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10005 E 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10005 E 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10005 E 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 10005 E 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 10005 E 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 10005 E 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10005 E 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10005 E 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 10005 E 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10005 E 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 10005 E 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10005 E 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10005 E 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10005 E 53rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10005 E 53rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
