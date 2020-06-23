10005 E 53rd Street

Amenities
$825 - 3 bd / 1 ba house in Raytown - $100 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! - 10005 E 53rd St, Raytown
3 bd / 1 ba House
This home has arched entries and hardwood flooring throughout. Private fenced back yard with patio. Quaint kitchen and dining area with lots of natural light; dishwasher; washer/dryer hook ups located on the ground floor. Upstairs room has extra storage with built-ins. Front covered porch with white picket fence. This home is one you won't want to miss.
Raytown School District
Laurel Hills Elementary School
Raytown Middle School
Raytown Sr High School
Rent $850 /Security Deposit $850
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
