10005 E 53rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$825 - 3 bd / 1 ba house in Raytown - $100 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! - 10005 E 53rd St, Raytown

3 bd / 1 ba House

This home has arched entries and hardwood flooring throughout. Private fenced back yard with patio. Quaint kitchen and dining area with lots of natural light; dishwasher; washer/dryer hook ups located on the ground floor. Upstairs room has extra storage with built-ins. Front covered porch with white picket fence. This home is one you won't want to miss.



Raytown School District

Laurel Hills Elementary School

Raytown Middle School

Raytown Sr High School



Rent $850 /Security Deposit $850



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal done on case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



(RLNE4622064)