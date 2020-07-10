All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10000 East 68th Street

10000 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10000 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
10000 E 68th St,
Raytown, MO 64133-5223
4 bedroom/ 1 bathroom
$925/month

Large house that has been updated with today's contemporary style! 4 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, with partially finished basement and quarter bath downstairs. 2 car garage.

Sits on Raytown Road and 68th St, great location with two driveway entrances. Beautiful on the outside and just as beautiful on the inside.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you are interested in our rental home, this home is set up for self showings through Rently. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/655393

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 East 68th Street have any available units?
10000 East 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10000 East 68th Street have?
Some of 10000 East 68th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 East 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10000 East 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 East 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 East 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10000 East 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10000 East 68th Street offers parking.
Does 10000 East 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 East 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 East 68th Street have a pool?
No, 10000 East 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10000 East 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 10000 East 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 East 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 East 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 East 68th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 East 68th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

