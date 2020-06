Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kevin And Renters Warehouse.Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent $1795.00 with Security Deposit. $45 Application Fee per adult. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and provides access to the back deck. This home also features large closets and tile in all bathrooms. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Credit score 6 or higher. no exceptions