415 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be available on June 15th. Large open floor plan with main floor kitchen that has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island and granite counter tops. Also on the mail level are two bedrooms and the master suite. The master suite boasts high ceilings, double sinks and a jetted tub with separate shower. There is a great deck out back for entertaining and the yard is fenced. To qualify, monthly household income should be at least 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Pets are negotiable with additional deposit. Schedule a showing today to see this amazing home!