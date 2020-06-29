All apartments in Raymore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Laramie Drive

112 Laramie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Laramie Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
This spectacular 3BD/2BTH split-level home will blow your mind! Large open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, as well as vaulted living room ceilings. Backyard is fenced in with storage shed. Set up a self-tour and apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com,or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets are permitted:
Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Laramie Drive have any available units?
112 Laramie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 112 Laramie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Laramie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Laramie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Laramie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Laramie Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Laramie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Laramie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Laramie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Laramie Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Laramie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Laramie Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Laramie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Laramie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Laramie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Laramie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Laramie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
