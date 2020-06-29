112 Laramie Drive

Amenities

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

This spectacular 3BD/2BTH split-level home will blow your mind! Large open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, as well as vaulted living room ceilings. Backyard is fenced in with storage shed. Set up a self-tour and apply today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com,or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



Pets are permitted:

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.