Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:29 PM

7011 Sobbie Road

7011 Sobbie Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7011 Sobbie Rd, Pleasant Valley, MO 64068
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this spacious duplex. So much is new; new flooring, new interior wall paint, woodwork painted white, new appliances, etc etc
The first floor features the pretty family room with corner fireplace. This walks to the kitchen with eat in area. You will love the ease of the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on this level. Upstairs find the private master bedroom with its own bathroom. The basement features plenty of storage, laundry area and walks to the garage. Nice open yard. Call now!

Possession Date: ONE WEEK NOTICE
County: Clay
Subd: PleasantValleyEstates
Style:Dplx,Raised 1.5 Story
Year built: 1990’s
Sq feet per county: n/a
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry: in basement
Fireplace:1
Basement Finished: No
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Gracemore
Middle Schl: Maple Park
High Schl: Winnetonka
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Between Claycomo & Liberty. From I-35, turn W on Pleasant Valley Rd., N on Sobbie.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

