7011 Sobbie Road

You will fall in love with this spacious duplex. So much is new; new flooring, new interior wall paint, woodwork painted white, new appliances, etc etc
The first floor features the pretty family room with corner fireplace. This walks to the kitchen with eat in area. You will love the ease of the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on this level. Upstairs find the private master bedroom with its own bathroom. The basement features plenty of storage, laundry area and walks to the garage. Nice open yard. Call now!
Possession Date: ONE WEEK NOTICE
County: Clay
Subd: PleasantValleyEstates
Style:Dplx,Raised 1.5 Story
Year built: 1990’s
Sq feet per county: n/a
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry: in basement
Fireplace:1
Basement Finished: No
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Gracemore
Middle Schl: Maple Park
High Schl: Winnetonka
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Directions: Between Claycomo & Liberty. From I-35, turn W on Pleasant Valley Rd., N on Sobbie.
