7011 Sobbie Road

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

You will fall in love with this spacious duplex. So much is new; new flooring, new interior wall paint, woodwork painted white, new appliances, etc etc

The first floor features the pretty family room with corner fireplace. This walks to the kitchen with eat in area. You will love the ease of the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on this level. Upstairs find the private master bedroom with its own bathroom. The basement features plenty of storage, laundry area and walks to the garage. Nice open yard. Call now!



Possession Date: ONE WEEK NOTICE

County: Clay

Subd: PleasantValleyEstates

Style:Dplx,Raised 1.5 Story

Year built: 1990’s

Sq feet per county: n/a

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 1

Laundry: in basement

Fireplace:1

Basement Finished: No

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: Gracemore

Middle Schl: Maple Park

High Schl: Winnetonka

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Directions: Between Claycomo & Liberty. From I-35, turn W on Pleasant Valley Rd., N on Sobbie.



Contact us to schedule a showing.