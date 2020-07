Amenities

Fully remodeled two bedroom one bath home in the great area of pleasant hill. All of the floors have been redone as well as fresh paint and updated kitchen and bathroom. This home is available for immediate possession. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Is also rent to own. 975 per month with 3500 down.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.