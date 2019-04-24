302 Golfview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Gas fireplace in the living room and upstairs are the 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. In the kitchen, you will find the updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is in the finished basement with the 4th bedroom and another full bathroom. This home also features a 2 car garage for easy access to the home. Schedule a self tour today before this home is gone.

Contact us to schedule a showing.