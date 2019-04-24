All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill, MO
302 Golfview Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:53 PM

302 Golfview Drive

302 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Gas fireplace in the living room and upstairs are the 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. In the kitchen, you will find the updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is in the finished basement with the 4th bedroom and another full bathroom. This home also features a 2 car garage for easy access to the home. Schedule a self tour today before this home is gone.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Golfview Drive have any available units?
302 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 302 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 302 Golfview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Golfview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 302 Golfview Drive offers parking.
Does 302 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
