All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1600 Lexington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
1600 Lexington Road
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

1600 Lexington Road

1600 Lexington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Lexington Road, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This beautifully updated home has it all! From the functional and flowing floorplan to the stylish fixtures, hardwoods and neutral decor, you'll love to call this your home! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Lexington Road have any available units?
1600 Lexington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 1600 Lexington Road have?
Some of 1600 Lexington Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Lexington Road currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Lexington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Lexington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Lexington Road is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Lexington Road offer parking?
No, 1600 Lexington Road does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Lexington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Lexington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Lexington Road have a pool?
No, 1600 Lexington Road does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Lexington Road have accessible units?
No, 1600 Lexington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Lexington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Lexington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Lexington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Lexington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Garage
Pleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Raymore, MOMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University