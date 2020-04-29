All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1010 Renee Lynde #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
1010 Renee Lynde #D
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1010 Renee Lynde #D

1010 Renee Lynde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1010 Renee Lynde Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1010 Renee Lynde #D Available 05/01/20 Highly Desired 3 Bd End Unit For Lease in Pleasant Hill | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - 3bd 2.5 bath Town Home with a garage and full basement for Lease in Pleasant Hill, MO offered for Lease by Midwest Property Resources. Lots of space to spread out, and you will appreciate the new carpet! Rooms are great sizes, and everyone has easy access to bathrooms thanks to a 1/2 bath on lower level, and two more upstairs! There are W&D hookups located in the basement for your convenience. You will enjoy grilling out on the private deck out back with view of trees.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Be sure to take the virtual walk-thru tour available on our website at MidwestPropertyResources.com, click on vacancies and find the property you are interested in. Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE4484184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have any available units?
1010 Renee Lynde #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have?
Some of 1010 Renee Lynde #D's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Renee Lynde #D currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Renee Lynde #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Renee Lynde #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Renee Lynde #D is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Renee Lynde #D offers parking.
Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Renee Lynde #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have a pool?
No, 1010 Renee Lynde #D does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have accessible units?
No, 1010 Renee Lynde #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Renee Lynde #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Renee Lynde #D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 Renee Lynde #D has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Hill Apartments with Balconies
Pleasant Hill Apartments with PoolsPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOLouisburg, KS
Greenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University