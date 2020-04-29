Amenities

1010 Renee Lynde #D Available 05/01/20 Highly Desired 3 Bd End Unit For Lease in Pleasant Hill | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - 3bd 2.5 bath Town Home with a garage and full basement for Lease in Pleasant Hill, MO offered for Lease by Midwest Property Resources. Lots of space to spread out, and you will appreciate the new carpet! Rooms are great sizes, and everyone has easy access to bathrooms thanks to a 1/2 bath on lower level, and two more upstairs! There are W&D hookups located in the basement for your convenience. You will enjoy grilling out on the private deck out back with view of trees.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Be sure to take the virtual walk-thru tour available on our website at MidwestPropertyResources.com, click on vacancies and find the property you are interested in. Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

