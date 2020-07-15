All apartments in Platte City
Find more places like 118 Ryan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Platte City, MO
/
118 Ryan Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

118 Ryan Court

118 Ryan Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Platte City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

118 Ryan Ct, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Duplex - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with 2 CAR Garage in the Riverview Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances. The living room is also on the main level with a fireplace and patio doors that open to the patio. The two car garage with opener and keypad and a 1/2 bath completes the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Also upstairs is the Master bedroom with an on-suite bath with double sinks. Riverview is in the Platte County School District, (elementary students who live in Riverview, attend Compass Elementary).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5021425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Ryan Court have any available units?
118 Ryan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte City, MO.
What amenities does 118 Ryan Court have?
Some of 118 Ryan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Ryan Court currently offering any rent specials?
118 Ryan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Ryan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Ryan Court is pet friendly.
Does 118 Ryan Court offer parking?
Yes, 118 Ryan Court offers parking.
Does 118 Ryan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Ryan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Ryan Court have a pool?
No, 118 Ryan Court does not have a pool.
Does 118 Ryan Court have accessible units?
No, 118 Ryan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Ryan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Ryan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Ryan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Ryan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace
Platte City, MO 64079

Similar Pages

Platte City 1 BedroomsPlatte City 2 Bedrooms
Platte City Apartments with Washer-DryersPlatte City Dog Friendly Apartments
Platte City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City