118 Ryan Court

3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Duplex - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with 2 CAR Garage in the Riverview Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances. The living room is also on the main level with a fireplace and patio doors that open to the patio. The two car garage with opener and keypad and a 1/2 bath completes the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Also upstairs is the Master bedroom with an on-suite bath with double sinks. Riverview is in the Platte County School District, (elementary students who live in Riverview, attend Compass Elementary).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5021425)